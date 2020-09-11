Pastor Gary L. Daines, was called home to the Lord Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
A drive-by visitation was held from 9 a.m. until noon Sunday, Sept. 6, at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. An outdoor celebration of life service was held at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7, at Sugar Creek Bible Camp. A private family burial with military honors followed at Bethany Sand Hill Church, in La Farge. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Bethel Butikk and Sugar Creek Bible Camp.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.