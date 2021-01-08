Patricia J. Dreier, 87, formerly of La Crosse and Stoddard, passed away Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at Mercy-Health Hospital, in Lake Geneva, Wis., after failing to recover from hip surgery. She had just relocated to Whispering Willows Assisted Living, in Elkhorn, as her prior home, Fairhaven Assisted Living in Viroqua, which she dearly loved, was forced to close.

She was born July 1, 1933, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Alma (Ganter) Dreier and Harvey P. Dreier. Patty attended and graduated from East High School in Cleveland, in 1952. Patty served in the U.S. Navy from 1955 to 1963. During her time in the service she was recognized for outstanding athletic performances in tennis, volleyball, and basketball, having led several teams to championships. Patty moved to Wisconsin, in 1973. She worked in the Ferryville Post Office for eight years, before transferring to the Stoddard Post Office, where she worked until her retirement in 2001.