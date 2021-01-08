Patricia J. Dreier, 87, formerly of La Crosse and Stoddard, passed away Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at Mercy-Health Hospital, in Lake Geneva, Wis., after failing to recover from hip surgery. She had just relocated to Whispering Willows Assisted Living, in Elkhorn, as her prior home, Fairhaven Assisted Living in Viroqua, which she dearly loved, was forced to close.
She was born July 1, 1933, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Alma (Ganter) Dreier and Harvey P. Dreier. Patty attended and graduated from East High School in Cleveland, in 1952. Patty served in the U.S. Navy from 1955 to 1963. During her time in the service she was recognized for outstanding athletic performances in tennis, volleyball, and basketball, having led several teams to championships. Patty moved to Wisconsin, in 1973. She worked in the Ferryville Post Office for eight years, before transferring to the Stoddard Post Office, where she worked until her retirement in 2001.
Patty continued her athletic endeavors with bowling and golf, well into her retirement and on Sundays could always be found cheering on the Minnesota Vikings. She loved to fish and contributed to many platters of pan-fish over the years. She had a good sense of humor, a cheerful attitude and always wore a smile. Patty was a tireless worker and could never watch someone else doing a chore without insisting to lend a hand. She continued to have that “let me help” attitude throughout her time in assisted living. Those who were blessed to cross paths with Patty at any time in her life, will never forget their kind, hard-working, generous friend.
Patty is survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Ann, of Northfield Center, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her Wisconsin family, Toni and David Felde; Tiffany and Peter Rahn and children, Wesley and Haylee; Connie and Sharon Seymour; Laurie and Bob Pass; Kyle and Hope Pavela; and John Seymour. Her close friends, Marsha Geno, and Annette Kromberg; and Fairhaven friends and caregivers.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; and two sisters.
A special thanks to the doctors and nurses at the Mercy-Health Hospital, for their excellent care and loving support to Patty and family during these difficult days.
A memorial service will be planned for later this spring in the Stoddard area. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
