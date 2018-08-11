VIROQUA -- Pearl D. Fladhammer, 93, passed away peacefully at Vernon Manor in Viroqua, Aug. 10, 2018.
Pearl Delores Dahl was born March 21, 1925, in Vernon County, to Alfred and Gertie (Louise) Dahl. On Sept. 29, 1945, she married Alfred Theadore Fladhammer. Together they spent their time side by side on the farm and raising six children. Pearl enjoyed music and baking but most of all enjoyed spending visiting with family and friends. You could always count on Pearl to have a fresh pot of coffee and some chocolate chip cookies when you went to visit. Pearl spent the last 9 1/2 years, residing at Vernon Manor in Viroqua. She especially enjoyed old time music with Myron and Gary. She enjoyed bingo with the children and all the special events.
Pearl is survived by her children, Eugene (Maureen), Maynard (Kathryn), Marvin, Judy (Bryant) Clark, Kathy (Jon) Turner and Karen (Tom) Oliver. Her grandchildren, Nic (Kim), Brent (Sara), Cory, Angela, James (Kaitlyn), Sara (Mathew Ignash) and Scott. Her great-grandchildren, Michael, Jacinda, Jamin, Arryn, Mathew, Marshal, Chloe, Jackson, Gavin, Jace, Kinley, Brooklyn and Quinn.
Pearl was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Alfred; her sister, Alice; and her brother-in-law, Clarence; and three grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Vernon Manor for providing her with the very best care. The staff truly became like a second family to Pearl and made such an impact on her final years.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14, at the Bethel Lutheran Church, rural Viroqua, with Pastor Pete Beckstrand officiating. Burial will take place in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call from noon until the time of the service at the church.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thorsonfuneralhome.com. The Thorson Funeral Home of Viroqua is proudly serving the family.
