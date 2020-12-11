Philip D. Sherry, 89, of Viroqua passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. He was born Aug. 17, 1931, to the late Sidney and Ella (Wee) Sherry. Philip graduated from Soldiers Grove High School in 1949, where he was the class salutatorian and a standout basketball player. He married Charlotte Everson, Oct. 20, 1950, and together they celebrated 70 years of marriage. Philip and Charlotte started a family and farmed in the Soldiers Grove area from 1950 to 1961. They eventually moved to a farm south of Viroqua, where they raised and milked Guernsey cows until 1994. Philip was active in the Wisconsin Guernsey Association for many years. Later in life, he was an avid golfer, regularly playing multiple rounds per week and scoring several holes-in-one. Philip kept detailed notes of the hundreds of golf courses he played at across several states. After his retirement from farming, Philip worked part-time at Nelson Agri-Center well into his 80s. He also enjoyed attending Viroqua High School sporting events throughout the years, as well as deer hunting, playing cards, and spending time with family and friends. Philip was an active, lifelong member of Kickapoo United Lutheran Church in Soldiers Grove.
Survivors include his wife, Charlotte; his two children, Brent (Patricia) Sherry of New Lisbon, Wis., and Brenda (Doug) Belot of Burlington, Wis.; his grandchildren, Jason (Michelle) Sherry, Ryan (Christina) Sherry, Tyler (Christine) Sherry, Alison (Kevin) Koldeway and Brian (fiancée, Carla Griego) Belot; his great-grandchildren, Jakob, Hunter, Delaney, Logan, Harper, Ella, Mason, Brady and Hudson; his sister-in-law, Joanne Sherry; brothers-in-law, Gary Everson, Daniel (Ann) Everson; sisters-in-law, Phyllis (James) Benson, and Lola (Ronald) Olson; and many other relatives and friends.
Philip was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Gordon, Carlyle, Elling, and LaVerne Sherry.
A private service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Kickapoo United Lutheran Church or the North Kickapoo Cemetery Assn., are appreciated.
