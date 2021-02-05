RURAL RETREAT — Phillip Layne Hickok, 88, of rural Retreat passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. He was born Dec. 12. 1032, to Frank and Ora (Ames) Hickok of De Soto.
At age 18, Phillip entered the U.S. Army. He fought bravely on the front lines in Korea, with the 24th Infantry Division (Wolfhounds). He was a lifetime member of the V.F.W.
On May 27, 1954, Phillip married Inez Wallace. They celebrated their 60th anniversary before Inez’s passing in 2014.
Phillip is survived by his five children, John (Brigitte), Allan (Trixie), Dawn (Paula), Robert (Dana), and Phillip F. Hickok; his grandchildren, Carmen, Phillip, Douglas, Harrison, Allison, Rikki, and Alexandria; great-granddaughter, Ariana.
Phillip was preceded in death by his wife, Inez; his parents, Frank and Ora; four sisters, Iona Seymour, Hazel Oliver, Gwen Hammond, and Ruth Robertson; two brothers, Douglas and Donald; and great-granddaughter, Isabella.
Phillip, known by some as “Pintail,” a nickname he earned as a teenager, was an avid hunter, trapper, and fisherman. He had the “gift of gab” and always had a good story to tell.
A small family gathering will be planned later this spring, to lay his ashes to rest next to his beloved wife, Inez, at the Walnut Mound Cemetery in Retreat. The Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca, Wis., is serving the family.
Blessed be his memory.Phillip Layne Hickok
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.