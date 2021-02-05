RURAL RETREAT — Phillip Layne Hickok, 88, of rural Retreat passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. He was born Dec. 12. 1032, to Frank and Ora (Ames) Hickok of De Soto.

At age 18, Phillip entered the U.S. Army. He fought bravely on the front lines in Korea, with the 24th Infantry Division (Wolfhounds). He was a lifetime member of the V.F.W.

On May 27, 1954, Phillip married Inez Wallace. They celebrated their 60th anniversary before Inez’s passing in 2014.

Phillip is survived by his five children, John (Brigitte), Allan (Trixie), Dawn (Paula), Robert (Dana), and Phillip F. Hickok; his grandchildren, Carmen, Phillip, Douglas, Harrison, Allison, Rikki, and Alexandria; great-granddaughter, Ariana.

Phillip was preceded in death by his wife, Inez; his parents, Frank and Ora; four sisters, Iona Seymour, Hazel Oliver, Gwen Hammond, and Ruth Robertson; two brothers, Douglas and Donald; and great-granddaughter, Isabella.

Phillip, known by some as “Pintail,” a nickname he earned as a teenager, was an avid hunter, trapper, and fisherman. He had the “gift of gab” and always had a good story to tell.