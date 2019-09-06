VIROQUA — Ramona Jean Skrede, lovingly known as “Mo,” 73, of Viroqua, died Monday evening, Aug. 26, 2019, at her home in Viroqua.
Ramona was born July 6, 1946, in Richland Center, Wis., to Grant and Alma (Jacobson) Smith. She grew up in the Viroqua area, attending the Van Wagner school and graduating from Viroqua High School in 1964. After being seated alphabetically next to Dennis Skrede in fifth hour study hall, Ramona Smith was determined to marry “that Skrede boy.” It was said she was seen practicing writing “Ramona Skrede” to see how it fit, long before the question was ever popped. She married her high school sweetheart, Dennis Skrede, at the West Prairie parsonage, June 25, 1963. It was a perfect fit as Dennis and Ramona celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary in June.
Ramona helped Dennis when they farmed, but was for the most part a homemaker, staying at home raising their two sons, Jeff and Jay. She, like her mother before her, was a giver, ever generous with her time, talents, gifts and love. She was a member of the Evening Stars Homemakers for nearly 50 years and also a part of several Birthday Clubs. She spent time working for the Festival of Trees and enjoyed working at the poling places during voting time. She was a devoted Christian and faithful to the Lord. She lived out her faith at church, attending Sunday school and Bible study classes, in the community.
One of Ramona’s favorite things was to decorate her home seasonally and Dennis made many trips up and down the basement stairs, carrying the totes as seasons changed. She also enjoyed antiques, both finding and decorating with them. She especially enjoyed stoneware crocks, wooden bowls and boxes. She was also a history buff and a longtime member of the Viroqua Historical Society. Ramona enjoyed flowers and created beautiful flowerbeds and container gardens that all could enjoy. But of all her favorite things, it was her friendships that were most cherished.
She is survived by her loving husband, Dennis; her children, Jeff (Louise) Skrede and Jay (Donna) Skrede; her two stepgrandsons, Joshua (Alissa) Hickok and their children, Payton, Charlie and Evelyn, and Matthew (Caitlyn) Hickok and their children, Olivia and Coraline. Mo is further survived by sister, Susan (Mark) Jacobson; brother, Jim (Kris) Smith; and three sisters-in-law, Sonya (James) Martin, Cheryl (Rod) Skrede and Trudy (David) Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents, Grant and Alma Smith.
Funeral services for Ramona will beat 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Church of Christ, on Nelson Parkway in Viroqua. Pastor Chad Wagner of the Lighthouse Baptist Church will officiate. Burial will follow the service at Bad Axe Church Cemetery. Friends may call during visitations from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday evening, Aug. 30, at the Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua, or from 10 to 11 a.m. one hour prior to the service, Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials should be directed to the charity of the donor’s choice, in Ramona’s name.
On-line condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W Decker, in Viroqua is serving the family, (608) 637-2100.
