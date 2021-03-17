Ramona Kay Crook, 77, of Viroqua passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 9, 1943, to Veryle (Bailey) and Blair Spears in La Crosse. She grew up in Victory and De Soto. She graduated from De Soto high school in 1961. After high school, she worked as a CNA for Bethel Home Services and Vernon Manor for many years. Ramona truly loved to live life with simple pleasures such as spending time with friends and family, shopping at flea markets, and going to Elvis and bluegrass concerts.