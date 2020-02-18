Ray Getter

Ray LaVerne Getter, 88, of Viroqua passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
Ray was born Oct. 19, 1931, on the family farm in Vernon County, to the late Clayton and Grace (Gorrell) Getter. After high school, Ray went to teachers college, and upon graduation he taught for a short period of time at Baker School, from September to February, before being drafted. He never went back to teaching again. Ray proudly served his country in the Army from 1952-1954, during the Korean Conflict and was stationed at Bamburg, Germany. While home on leave, after a free movie in Readstown and love at first sight, he would soon ask Eileen Sisbach for her hand in marriage. She said yes and they were wed June 2, 1957.
Ray enjoyed sports, hunting, and time spent on his recliner, relaxing. He was an avid reader and he read the newspaper every day. He was a 30-year member of the Viroqua American Legion, also a lifetime member of the VFW. Ray was also a member of the Eagles Aerie 2707.
Survivors include his wife, Eileen; his children, Susan (John) Johnson, Sonia Getter, Steven (Katie Schroeder) Getter, Stacey Getter, Stuart (Kay) Getter and Stanley (Siri Valencia) Getter; one grandson, Cody (Tia) Getter-Skrede; two great-grandchildren, Braxton and Colt and one on the way. Still surviving are also his sister-in-law, Margery Getter and her children, Larry, Iva and Michael; a special friend, Patricia Gersich; a nephew, Jeff (Maggie) Sisbach; also David and Terri Getter.
Preceding Ray in death were his parents, Clayton and Grace; his in-laws, Harold and Ruby Sisbach; brothers, Kenneth and Donald; brother-in law, Jim Sisbach; and nephew, Dwain Getter.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua. Pastor Yvonne Marshall will officiate. Visitation will take place from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker St. in Viroqua. Additional visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at church. Ray will be laid to rest at the Belgium Ridge Cemetery with full military honors.
On-line condolences maybe offered at www.vossfh.com.
The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home is serving Ray's family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.