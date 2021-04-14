CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Raymond Chudej, 82, of Corpus Christi passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. He was born in Goliad, Texas Aug. 28, 1938, to the late Henry and Mollie (Humplik) Chudej. He served in the U.S. Army.

Survivors include his step-children, Frederick Domenget, Joey Domenget, Larry Domenget, and Susann Domenget; his sister, Ella Chudej.

Raymond was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Natalie Ann (Peterson) Chudej; his brother, A.J. Chudej; and his sister, Norma Baker.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at Coon Prairie Cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.