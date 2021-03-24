Raymond 'Codge' Sime Jr.

Ray wanted it said of him that he always voted Republican, and wasn’t a particular fan of the Packers. Others wanted it said of him that he had a tendency to over-complicate the simplest task in a charming way, was an engaging and talkative man, and had a history lesson tucked into every conversation.

He is survived by daughters, Lynn (Wayne) Zeller and Heidi (Todd Hunter); grandchildren, Ben (Nina) Martin, Lauren Martin (Adam Peters) and Nick Martin; and great-grandsons, Jacob Andrew Martin and James Alexander Martin. Also survived by his sister, Mary Ann Gochenaur and her children, David and Nancy and their families; cousin, Gary Sime; Doris’ family, friends and good neighbors; his Fire Department “family” and his cat, Scut.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Doris; brothers-in-law, Bill Gochenaur, Garold Jacobson, Harlan Jacobson; and his canine friend, Rowan.

A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at the Village of Viola Community Center. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial was in the Viola Cemetery immediately following the service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Viola Fire Department or the Kickapoo High School Track Shed Fund.