Raymond Lester Mickelson, 88, passed away peacefully in his home Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Raymond was born May 3, 1932, in West Salem, to Ben and Alma (Pederson) Mickelson. He was united in marriage to Shirley Mae Clements Oct. 15, 1952.

He was a very devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Ray was a great friend, neighbor and helped whenever anyone needed an extra hand. Raymond’s life revolved around his strong faith, family, church family, great sense of humor and was very proud of his Norwegian heritage.

Raymond farmed for over 60 years in the Readstown area, as he milked cows and raised tobacco in Vernon County. Ray was an active member of the Church of Christ in Readstown for over 50 years. He was an active community member serving on numerous boards such as town of Kickapoo, Readstown Valley View Apartments and presently President of Readstown Church of Christ. He had a love for ford tractors, polka dancing, polka music, going for Sunday drives and going out for breakfast with his church family after church services.