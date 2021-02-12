Raymond Lester Mickelson, 88, passed away peacefully in his home Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Raymond was born May 3, 1932, in West Salem, to Ben and Alma (Pederson) Mickelson. He was united in marriage to Shirley Mae Clements Oct. 15, 1952.
He was a very devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Ray was a great friend, neighbor and helped whenever anyone needed an extra hand. Raymond’s life revolved around his strong faith, family, church family, great sense of humor and was very proud of his Norwegian heritage.
Raymond farmed for over 60 years in the Readstown area, as he milked cows and raised tobacco in Vernon County. Ray was an active member of the Church of Christ in Readstown for over 50 years. He was an active community member serving on numerous boards such as town of Kickapoo, Readstown Valley View Apartments and presently President of Readstown Church of Christ. He had a love for ford tractors, polka dancing, polka music, going for Sunday drives and going out for breakfast with his church family after church services.
Raymond is survived by the love of his life for 68 years, his wife Shirley; his children, Rick (Linda) Mickelson, Susan (Dan) Parr, Linda (Robert) Braastad, David (Jennifer) Mickelson; his grandchildren, Brooke (Adam) Bowton, Brianna Braastad, Ryan and Erin Parr, Connor Mickelson; his stepgrandchildren, Eric Peterson (Denise Bearbower), Austin Peterson and Sophia (Brandon) Shepard; and a stepgreat-grandchild, Nova Shepard. Raymond is further survived by his brothers, Donnie (Doris) Mickelson and Ronnie (Yvonne) Mickelson; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Esther and Bertha; and three brothers, Elmer, Norman and Leslie.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Visitation were from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Ray was laid to rest at Coon Prairie Cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.
Thank you to our many supportive friends and neighbors for being there for us. A special thank you to the St. Croix Hospice nurses and his caregivers, Tammy and Rosie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the charity of your choice.
Paul Harvey couldn’t have quoted it any better, “On the eighth day God made a farmer.”
