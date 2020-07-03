Rhenea L. Glick, 61, of Viroqua, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 27, 2020. She was born June 21, 1959, in Viroqua, to Mansel and Lorraine (Jennings) Stalsberg. Rhenea graduated from Viroqua High school, class of 1977. She married her high school sweetheart, Dennis Glick Nov. 25, 1978. The couple took up residence in West Prairie, Wis., where they still live today. Rhenea loved spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed riding motorcycle, traveling and collecting gray granite-ware. One of her favorite pastimes was rock hunting in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Rhenea was a skilled Rock-hound with a very keen eye for Lake Superior agates and her personal favorite, Keweenaw prehnite.
Rhenea was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She touched the lives of everyone that knew her, with her loving personality and kind smile.
Rhenea is survived by her husband, Dennis Glick; her children, Amber (Nate) Scholten of Rhinelander, Wis., Emily (Joe) Powers of Menomonee Falls, Wis., and Garrett (Katrina) Glick of Trempealeau; eight grandchildren, Liam and Nolan, Sloane, Paisley and Josie, Gage, Blakelee and Breklyn; her mother, Lorraine Stalsberg; her siblings, Cindy (Jim) Harter, Beth Sanwick, Rhonda (Mike) Welch, Tammy (Gary) Nelson and Daniel “Boone” (Dawn) Stalsberg; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Rhenea was preceded in death by her father, Mansel Stalsberg.
Visitation was held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker St., in Viroqua. Rhenea was laid to rest in the Viroqua Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.
