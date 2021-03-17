CAMBRIDGE, Wis. -- Richard “Dick” Ellis Hatton, 82, passed away after a lengthy illness,Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at London Lodge in Cambridge. He was born June 10, 1938, in Janesville, Wis., the son of Ellis and Velma (Easton) Hatton.

Dick graduated from Janesville High School with the class of 1956. He worked as the store manager for Farm & Fleet for 25 years. He then started his own business, Mow and Sno, which kept him outdoors, his favorite place. Dick was united in marriage to Barbara West March 23, 2002. Together they had 19 wonderful years together. Dick enjoyed snowmobile racing and camping with his family. But his greatest joy was spending time with his family.

Dick is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughters, Kathy Bedner and Barbie Spangenberg; three sons, Gary (Debbie) Poley, Jim Poley and David (Jamie) Poley; daughter-in-law, Lisa Hatton; 23 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and expecting two more this summer; honorable brother, David (Gail) Hatton; foster sister, Margaret Sarrow; and two sisters-in-law, Darlene (Robert) Bartz and Sandra O'Neil.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Charmaine Hatton; daughter, Sherri Schoenemann; son, Ricky Hatton; foster brother, Lyle Jacobs; infant brothers, Raymond and Robert Hatton; and brother-in-law, Don O'Neil.