VICTORY — Richard Franklin Tielbur Jr., 77, of Victory passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Bethel Home in Viroqua. He was born Aug. 20, 1942, in Charles City, Iowa, to the late Richard Tielbur Sr. and Mattie (Sutherland) Tielbur.
He lived in Charles City and Fredericksburg, Iowa, growing up. Following high school, he worked for Harvey Westendorf, helping to install drainage tiles in farm fields. He also worked at the Chaplain Station in Fredericksburg. Richard married Diane Cannon Feb. 8, 1964, at Zion Lutheran Church in Oelwein, Iowa. Eventually Richard formed a partnership with Wayne Klotz and they worked together in the carpentry business. He worked with Wayne until he moved to Wisconsin in 1981. After moving to Victory, Richard worked for Johnson Home Improvement in Viroqua, until he went into business with his son. He retired in 2005 and spent his time fishing. He was a big NASCAR fan, enjoyed watching bull riding, loved to ride horses, enjoyed gardening, camping and fishing.
Survivors include his wife, Diane; two sons, Clint Tielbur and Monte Tielbur.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother-in-law, Norbert Cannon.
A private graveside service was held at the Victory Cemetery in Victory.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.
Richard’s family would like to thank the staff members at the Bethel Home for the compassionate care they provided. Also, special thanks to Richard’s friend and neighbor, Gloria Warmuth and also Chris Langham.
