Richard Hoernel

VIOLA — Richard C. Hoernel, 78, of Viola passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in his home with his loving and devoted wife of 44 years, Janet, right by his side. Richard also commonly known as Dick, was born in Racine, Wis., April 4, 1941, to Chester M. Wood and Jeanette S. Adamski. Dick graduated St. Catherine’s High School in 1959 and shortly after high school he took a full-time job at American Motors in Kenosha, Wis. In 1965, Dick was drafted to the Army and served in Vietnam in the First Infantry Division. Dick was honorably discharged in 1967. Upon his return he became employed at Twin Disc, where he worked for 37 years and retired in 2003. Richard was very active in the community and loved helping those in need, which included being a hunter safety instructor for 10 years.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Alice.
He is survived by his wife, Janet; his daughters, Susan and her husband, Christopher; grandkids, Clayton and Anatasia, her husband, Aaron; his great-grandkids, Tristan, Ahnah, Ariyah and Abriella; and many friends and family.
Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, Oct. 4, at the Church of the Nazarene, 360 S. Central Ave., Richland Center, with military rites being provided by the local military Memorial Honor Unit. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, until the time of the service at noon at the Church of the Nazarene. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. prattfuneralservice.com.
