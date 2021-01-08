WEST SALEM/AUGUSTA, Ga. — Richard L. Worman, 78, of West Salem and formally of Augusta passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020.
Richard was born June 4, 1942, to Virgil and Ida Worman. He graduated from Readstown High and soon after joined the military.
While in the Army, he served honorably in Vietnam. After his military service, Rich became a Master plumber. He worked at Olin Chemical, and his own plumbing business, until he retired.
Rich enjoyed mowing his sister-in-law’s lawn on his cherished riding lawnmower. Rich was a member of the West Salem American Legion Post 51, where he shared time with other members. His greatest joys were his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He married the love of his life, Jennie, and spent nearly 40 years together. Rich and Jennie enjoyed traveling together on their many trips to the ocean and Smokey Mountains.
He is survived by his wife, Jennie (Fries); children, Ricky (Michelle), Denise (Bill), Dennis (Karen), and Justin (Polly); grandchildren, Christopher, Brandon Michael, Dustin, Dennis, Brittany; along with great-grandchildren; sisters, Madeline Clements, Rosemary (Ronold) Hanson; and mother-in-law, Mrs. Mary Ann Fries. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carol and (Ole), Marlene (Ralph), brother-in-law, Fred Clements; and father-in-law, Douglas L. Fries.
Memorial service was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral Homes, Inc., 200 West Ave. S. La Crosse. Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
