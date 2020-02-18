VIROQUA/WESTBY -- Rick Running, 61, of Viroqua, formerly of Westby passed away with his kids by his side Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Gundersen Health System. Rick was born Sept. 13, 1958, to Palmer and Virgie (Sidie) Running. He was the youngest of seven children.
His love for outdoors and his work ethic began on their farm in Norskedalen. The family then moved to Westby, where he attended high school. He met and fell in love with Darlene Kamprud. They were united in marriage Dec. 2, 1978, and were blessed with two children, Justin and Tonya. Following high school, Rick worked for 22 years at Nelson Muffler. He later found a passion for over-the-road truck driving, where he drove for Lee Steyer and Tim Neubauer. He had a heart of gold, worked hard and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He loved the time on the open road in his semi with his dog, Scooter, by his side. Rick found peace in the outdoors and enjoyed life on the farm. He had a passion for hunting, fishing and riding his Harley, especially with his son, Justin. He also loved being around the campfire with his family on camping trips. Later in his life, one of the things that brought him the greatest joy was his grandchildren. His strong faith guided him through his battle with cancer.
Rick is survived by his wife, Darlene; two children, Justin (Dawn) Running of West Salem and Tonya “Rock” (Shaun) Mickelson of Cashton; four grandchildren, Keona, Kaden, Annabelle and Milah; siblings, Roland (Mary) Running, Sandy Roob, Shirley Bjornstad and Linda (Don) Osuski; sister-in-law, Marilyn Running; special nephew, Chad (Jessie) Bjornstad; and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Dwayne and Gene; brother-in-law, Blaine Bjornstad; and a nephew, Kevin Running.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at North Coon Prairie Lutheran Church, 5470 Sunrise Rd, Westby. Pastor Dave Sorenson will officiate. Visitations will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Vosseteig Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., Westby. Additional visitation will take place from 10 until 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the church. Rick will be laid to rest in the church cemetery. A luncheon will be held at the church following the service.
Rick's family would like to thank the caring staff of Gundersen Health System, for the compassionate care they provided to Rick and their family. He was surrounded by many family and friends in his final hours and we are very thankful for that.
The Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby is serving Rick's family.
