Rita Lynn (Dunnum) Bohorst, born April 1, 1959, left this world, Dec. 6, 2020.

It is with a heavy heart we announce the sudden passing of Rita Bohorst, 61, beloved mother to Nikki Bohorst and grandmother to Archer. She will be lovingly remembered by her mother and father, Lorraine and Russ Dunnum; sister, Linda Hofler; brother-in-law, Bill; niece and nephew, Blair and Mitchell of North Carolina; and brother, Darrell Dunnum of Connecticut.

She was predeceased by her husband, Steve Bohorst; and partner, Kirk Franklin; niece, Stacey Bohorst; and grandparents, who she loved dearly.

Rita Lynn (Dunnum) Bohorst was born in Vernon County, April 1, 1959. She attended Coon Valley Elementary School and Westby High School, where she graduated with the class of 1977. She attended cosmetology school in La Crosse, and held several jobs as a hairdresser, prior to joining the U.S. Air Force, where she served as a mechanic. Following her discharge from the Air Force, she married Steve (Stener) Bohorst and they started their family. They made their home in Canada, his home country, and it was there that she raised Nikki and found her love of senior citizens. She spent her career as the beloved hairdresser for several senior living facilities.