VIROQUA — Robert “Bob” Gordon Crumrine, 90, of Viroqua passed away with family by his side Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Azura Home, Monroe, Wis. He was born June 3, 1930, in Readstown, to Earl and Clara (Kyser) Crumrine. He married Burnelle Nundahl July 25, 1953, and blessed each other for nearly 67 years.
Bob lived a happy and fulfilled life loving God, his family, friends and co-workers, and utilized his talents with various professions. Raised with a farming childhood, he graduated from Readstown High School in 1948, then Madison Business College. After Bob and Burnelle married, he worked as a delivery man in Prairie du Chien, where they began their love of the river. They moved to Rockford, Ill., in 1959, for Ford sales, then was employed 22 years as an Amerock supervisor.
They raised three children in a NW Rockford neighborhood with many fond friends and memories. In 1977, they moved “home” to Viroqua, managing a trucking and produce business. After working in Tomah, they relocated to Readstown, where he retired from Walmart with 20+ years, in electronic and hardware sales. He served in the Wisconsin National Guards, Junior Achievement advisor, head usher, deacon and church council for Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Rockford and Kickapoo United Lutheran Church of Soldiers Grove.
Bob and Burnelle were participants of Memory & Music for WDRT and were proud to share MOLSA with Garrison Keillor, during their fundraiser. He enjoyed NASCAR, playing cards, bowling and sports, especially filling out March Madness brackets. Bob looked forward to annual vacations with his family, travelling from Canada, to Grand Ole Opry, or Colorado, to Wisconsin lakes, and enjoyed camping, boating and fishing on the Mississippi with his life-long friends. He loved caring for the family pets, tinkering on projects, planting garden so he could can tomatoes and beet pickles, trying out new recipes, making lefsa and krumkake, eating apples and watermelon with salt, sliced tomatoes with sugar, and having fun doing macramé and plastic needlepoint, so he could share team coasters of green and gold.
Survivors include his wife, Burnelle, Monroe; children, Selma (Mike Savage) Wright, Durand, Ill., Monte A. Crumrine, Richfield, Minn.; grandchildren, Nicholas (Rena) Wright, Kiel (Erin) Crumrine, Sarah (Jake Schiltz) Crumrine, Mary (Jake) Draxton, Savana (Allan Castellon) Savage; precious great-grandchild, Owen Louis Crumrine; daughter-in-law, Lisa (Steve) Buckman; nine nephews and nieces; several great-nephews and great-nieces; good dog, Shorty. Predeceased by parents; son, Bobby Crumrine; son-in-law, Chad Wright; daughter-in-law, Nancy Crumrine; brother, Lawrence Crumrine; sister, Vivian Dull; brothers-in-law, Sylvan and Gordon Nundahl, Curtis Dull; sisters-in-law, Lola Crumrine, Darlene, Mabel and Leona Nundahl; nephew, Tony Nundahl.
Private burial was held with celebration of life next summer. Cards with memory stories to attn: B. Crumrine, AZURA, 2810 Sixth Ave., Monroe, Wis., 53566.
