Robert Selin

Robert (Bob) Selin, 88, of Viroqua went to be with the Lord Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at the Vernon Memorial Hospital. He graduated from Viroqua High School in 1950 and married Lois Rumsey in June of 1952. He enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed in Amarillo, Texas, where he was an instructor in jet mechanics and Staff Sergeant.
Following his time in the service he worked various jobs until starting at Tri-State Breeders in Westby, where he worked for 35 years until his retirement. Bob enjoyed traveling and cooking, family parties, and talking with friends and relatives. He was a talented singer, speaker, musician and teacher and was active in church activities over the years. He was a great example for his family and loved to read and study the Bible.
Bob is survived by his wife of 68 years, Lois; four daughters, Renee (Fritz) Oftedahl, Elaine (David) Turben, Rachel (Fred) Eide, and Ellen (Todd) Effinger; 12 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren; a brother, Ronnie Amann; sister, Betty (Walt) Engrav; brother-in-law, Ronald Tollackson; and sister-in-law, Diane Amann. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Oral Selin and Lillian Amann; stepfather, Willie Amann; brother, Donald Amann; sister, Phyllis Tollackson; brothers-in-law, Larry and Gordon Rumsey.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at the Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua, with Pastor Chad Wagner officiating. Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the West Asbury cemetery in rural Viroqua, with military rites provided by the Jacobson-Olson American Legion Post 138, and the Running Johnson-Ray V.F.W. Post 3032.
The Thorson Funeral Home of Viroqua is proudly serving the family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thorsonfuneralhome.com.
