Rodney Keith Ostrem, 89, of Viroqua passed away Monday morning, Oct. 26, 2020, at the Vernon Manor Nursing Home in Viroqua. He was born in La Crosse, June 15, 1931, to John Theodore Ostrem and Annie (Tollackson) Ostrem. He graduated from Westby High School. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea, during the Korean War. While in Korea, he served with the 23rd Infantry Division, where he was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, United Nations Service Medal, Korean Service Ribbon, and National Defense Service Medal. After his military service, he farmed on the home farm. In 1967, he began working at Nelson Muffler in Viroqua, where he worked 27 years, retiring in 1994. He was very proud of his military service.
Rodney is survived by two sisters, Verna Olson of Viroqua, Yvonne (Ronald) Mickelson of Kenosha, Wis.; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Maynard Ostrem; one sister in infancy, and also a sister, Norma (Ivar) Eide. He was also preceded in death by sister-in-law, Phyllis Ostrem; and two brothers-in law, Ivar Eide and Verdell “Pinky” Olson.
Blessed be his memory.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff of Fair Haven Assisted Living and the Vernon Manor for their excellent care of Rodney. A special thanks to Pastor Don Greven for his many visits and concern.
Funeral services was at 11 a.m Saturday, Oct 31, at the Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua, with Pastor Don Greven officiating. Friends called at the funeral home after 10 a.m Saturday. Masks were required. Burial was the Bethel Lutheran Church Cemetery at rural Viroqua. Military honors were provided by the Running-Johnson-Ray VFW Post No. 3032, the Jacobson-Olson American Legion Post No. 138 and the U. S. Army Honors Team.
