Roger was born Jan. 8, 1934, in Viroqua, to Kenneth and Maxcine (Alexander) (Peterson) Lowery. He graduated with the Readstown High School class of 1953. He lived in Bend, Ore., and moved to the Philippine Islands, where he passed away from a massive heart attack, July 17, 2018.
He was in the Air Force in France and Libya. He also worked in a radar site in Nome, Alaska. He is survived by his wife, Aleah; sister-in-law, Virginia Peterson; nephews, Richard (Candy) Peterson, Larry (Rita) Peterson; and niece, Jenny Anderson. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth; mother, Maxcine; one infant brother, Richard; brother, Rodney; sister, Kay Pfau.
