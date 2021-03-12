HILLSBORO — Roger W. Novy, 87, of rural Hillsboro passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at his home.

He was born to Fred S. and Mabel (Thompson) Novy, March 28, 1933.

Roger graduated from the Hillsboro High School as valedictorian in 1951. He served in the U. S. Army from 1954 to 1956. Roger was Postmaster in Hillsboro, from 1959 to 1961. In 1962, Roger was elected Vernon County Clerk and served faithfully in that position for 36 years, until 1998.

He loved working in his perennial flower gardens and vegetable garden on his farm. Also, he looked forward to receiving custard pies from Kathy Granger.

Roger had many close friends over the years, including a dear friend and Vernon County employee, Kathleen Crook; longtime friend, Robert Counard; fellow Vernon County office holder, Jim Hanson; friend, Richard Sebranek; and friends and neighbors, Kathy, Bernal and Troy Granger.

Graveside funeral services with military rites will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at the Mount Vernon Cemetery in Hillsboro.

The Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com.