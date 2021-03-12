 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roger W. Novy
0 comments

Roger W. Novy

  • 0

HILLSBORO — Roger W. Novy, 87, of rural Hillsboro passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at his home.

He was born to Fred S. and Mabel (Thompson) Novy, March 28, 1933.

Roger graduated from the Hillsboro High School as valedictorian in 1951. He served in the U. S. Army from 1954 to 1956. Roger was Postmaster in Hillsboro, from 1959 to 1961. In 1962, Roger was elected Vernon County Clerk and served faithfully in that position for 36 years, until 1998.

He loved working in his perennial flower gardens and vegetable garden on his farm. Also, he looked forward to receiving custard pies from Kathy Granger.

Roger had many close friends over the years, including a dear friend and Vernon County employee, Kathleen Crook; longtime friend, Robert Counard; fellow Vernon County office holder, Jim Hanson; friend, Richard Sebranek; and friends and neighbors, Kathy, Bernal and Troy Granger.

Graveside funeral services with military rites will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at the Mount Vernon Cemetery in Hillsboro.

The Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News