VIOLA — Ron Phillips, 74, of Kickapoo Center, rural Viola, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
He was born in Richland Center, Wis., Jan. 14, 1945, to Lowell and Elizabeth (Wilder) Phillips. He married Barbara Larson Oct. 15, 1966. He worked for many years in construction, for Sheldon Trucking in Viroqua and for D.L. Gasser Construction in Lake Delton, Wis. He and Barb also operated Ron and Barb’s Corner Bar in Readstown, for many years. Hunting, fishing, playing poo, and family gatherings were among his favorite pastimes.
He is survived by two daughters, Patricia (Dennis) Cornwell of Rock Springs, Wis., Rita Lewison of Altenburg, Mo.; four grandchildren, Brendan Lewison, Ashley Cornwell, John Cornwell and Makenna Lewison; his brother-in-law, Thomas (Patricia) Larson of Lone Rock; and sister-in-law, Susan (Charles) Paulson of Ithaca. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; his parents, Lowell and Elizabeth Phillips; his father and mother-in-law, Tilman and Dorothy Larson; his sister, Mabel (Keith) Scott; and two brothers, Gerald and Virgil Wilder.
A brief service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Sime Funeral Home in Readstown. Pastor Peter Eggebrecht will officiate. Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Kickapoo Center Cemetery. Following the burial, friends and family may gather at Readstown County Inn, for food and fellowship.
