Ronald Unseth

GENOA — Ronald M. Unseth, 63, of Genoa passed away peacefully Saturday, May 9, 2020, at home with his family by his side. He was unexpectedly diagnosed with bile duct cancer exactly one month (April 9, 2020) before his death.
Ronald Marlin Unseth was born March 10, 1957, in Viroqua, to Truman Sr. Unseth and Mildred (Hooverson) Unseth. He graduated from Viroqua High School as salutatorian in 1975 and attended UW-La Crosse for nuclear science for two years, before deciding to become a full-time dairy farmer on the family farm, where he lived for 60 years. He was a humble and hard worker who took pride in developing a herd of registered Holsteins, earning many awards.
Ronald married Jo Ann Stokke Sept. 2, 1978, in Viroqua, and they settled in their home on his family farm. Ronald went by many nicknames including Ron, Ronnie, Uncle Tex, Menno, but most importantly Dad. His pride were his two children, Rachel and Andrew. He enjoyed attending their school and athletic events, as well as their college graduations.
Ron was a member of the small country church, Zion Lutheran in Viroqua, just a few miles from his home since his Sunday school and confirmation days. He served on the Zion Church council for several years. He enjoyed discussing sports and politics, having a remarkable memory of both topics. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, quick wit, giving his loved ones a hard time, intelligence and being the best husband and father a family could ask for.
Ron is survived by his wife of 41 ½ years, Jo Ann; and his two children, Rachel Unseth of La Crosse and Andrew Unseth of Genoa; his brother, Arden (Ellen) Unseth of Viroqua; two brothers-in-law, Les “Ed” (Lynda) Stokke of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Larry (Marianne) Stokke of Viroqua; one sister-in-law, Joyce Stokke of Fort Collins, Colo.; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and so many special friends.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Truman Unseth Sr. and Mildred (Hooverson) Unseth; in-laws, Norris and Mary (Ellis) Stokke; his oldest brother, Truman Unseth Jr.; and sister-in-law, Mary (Way) Unseth.
Coulee Region Cremation is assisting the family. A private family burial will take place at Zion Lutheran cemetery. A public celebration of Ron’s life will be held at the family farm on a later date when quarantine is lifted.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the Gundersen Hospice team in La Crosse, Ron’s longtime family physician Dr. Duane Koons, pastor Julie Wollman, retired pastor Pete Beckstrand, and the many close family and friends who reached out in these past few weeks since Ron learned about his diagnosis. The family would like to remind others that tomorrow is never promised, so cherish your loved ones before they become a memory. If you would like to honor Ron’s life, please make donations to either Zion Lutheran Church or the American Cancer Society.
