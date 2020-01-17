BELLEVILLE, Wis. -- Rosemary Zitzner, 91, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Heartsong Assisted Living in Belleville. She was born Dec. 30, 1928, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of William Bingham and Marie Rogers. Rosemary was united in marriage to Erman Zitzner April 24, 1952, after meeting each other while working at Oscar Mayer. Later she worked as a CNA at the Mendota Mental Health Institute for over 20 years until retiring.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sons, William and Terry. She is survived by daughter-in-law, Beth.
Beth wishes to thank Heartsong for the respect and patience shown to their residents, including Aides, Dan and Andy and especially, Joyce. Also, thanks to SSM Health Hospice for their compassion and common sense, including CNA's, RN's and Sr. GeorgeAnn. Finally, thanks to Andy Beal for his forethought and professionalism.
No formal services will be held and her cremains will be interred alongside her husband, Erman, at the Liberty Pole Cemetery in Viroqua.
The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting. Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com.
