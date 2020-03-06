WESTBY/GENOA — Ruth Ann (Bramwell) Pennel, 81, of Westby and formerly of Genoa passed away in her sleep, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. She was born to Earl and Norma (Johnson) Bramwell April 4, 1938. On June 15, 1957, she married Edwin Pennel. To this union two daughters were born. Her greatest passions were her family and cooking.
Survivors include her daughters, Cindy (Richard) Paulson and Ellen (Steve) Klum; her sister, Donna Fillmore; her grandchildren, Meghan (Ben) Nicoles and Justin (Nikki) Paulson; her great-granddaughter, Adlyn Nicoles; her aunt, Arlys Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Norma; her husband, Edwin; her brother, Donnie; her grandson, Chase Klum; and her sister-in-law, Mary Lou (Pennel) Ross.
Funeral services for Ruth will beat 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, at the Vosseteig Funeral Home, 708 South Main St., in Westby. Pastor George Shick of the Redemption Chapel in Viroqua, will officiate. Friends may call during a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Vosseteig Funeral Home prior to the service. A reception/luncheon will follow at Borgen’s Restaurant, downtown Westby.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials should be directed to the Children’s Miracle Network, in Ruth Ann’s name.
On-line condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., in Westby is serving the family. (608) 634-2100.
