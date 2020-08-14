Ruth Ione Oliver

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Ruth Ione McDonald Oliver, 89, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care. She was born Feb. 15, 1931, in De Soto in Vernon County, the daughter of Clarence Kenneth and Lucille (Gordon) McDonald. On Nov. 29, 1952, Ruth married the love of her life, Theodore Wayne Oliver, in De Soto. A few years later, they welcomed their daughter, Kathleen. Ted passed away Sept. 17, 1995.
Ruth graduated from Viroqua High School with the class of 1948, and Vernon County Normal School in 1950. Ruth taught in one-room schools in Vernon County for nine years and then earned a Bachelor’s Degree from La Crosse State College in 1963. She taught first grade at Lincoln Elementary School in Janesville, Wis., from 1963 to 1990. Ruth was proud of her teaching career and kept in contact with many of her students. After retiring, she spent much time traveling, visiting all 50 states and throughout the world. Ruth especially enjoyed her granddaughters, Christine and Amy, who lovingly called her Granny.
Ruth worked the holiday season at JoAnn Fabrics for 11 years. She was a member of Friends of Hedberg Public Library Board of Trustees, serving for two years as its president. Volunteering at the Ground Floor of the library kept her busy. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church.
Sewing, reading, spending time with her family and friends, and dancing with Ted was very dear to her. Ruth and Ted attended many polka festivals. If you could not find Ruth anywhere else, you could always find her in her garden.
Ruth is survived by her daughter, Kathleen (James) Schultz of Janesville; granddaughters, Christine (Josh Tegt) Schultz of Janesville and Amy (Kyle) Usher of Sturtevant; great-grandsons, Grant and Mason Usher, and Niko Tegt; sister, Alma (Chuck Green) Van Leuven; brother-in-law, Neil Oliver; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ted; brothers, John “Jack” McDonald and Tommy in infancy; sisters, Betty Hansen, Mary Bates, and Norma Smith; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Lyle (Charmaine) Oliver, Vera (Neil) Jeffers, Loma (Sherman) Erickson, Audrey McDonald, Robert Hansen, and William Bates.
A private graveside service will be held Saturday, Aug. 8. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the RIMO Scholarship fund. Next Saturday Ruth’s family invites you to join them in honoring Ruth in a pandemically-responsible manner: put on something red, put on some tunes, read a few pages, help something to grow, pull a few weeds, have a sweet treat (or two), call a good friend, enjoy a refreshing beverage, and give thanks for a life well-lived. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
