LA FARGE — Ruth Sinn, 60, of rural La Farge passed away Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. She was born Feb. 24, 1960, to the late Edward Sr. and Naomi Schwarz. Ruth was a member of the Mechanicsburg Christian Church in Mechanicsburg, Ind. and presently a member of New Life Christian Church in Viroqua. She volunteered to lead a prayer service and visit the residents at local area nursing homes. She enjoyed sewing, traveling, camping and spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her husband, George Sinn Jr.; her children, Heather (Alicia) Sinn, George Sinn III, and Alexander (Amy) Sinn. In addition to her biological family, Ruth is also survived by her surrogate family who helped raise her after her mother passed away, her surrogate parents, William and Marge Stover and their children, Bill, Elaine, Sue, Beth, Linda and Sharon.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Edward Jr.

A memorial service was held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Visitation was held from 2 p.m. until the time of the service. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to The National Cancer Society or the National Alzheimer’s Foundation appreciated.

Ruth’s family wishes to thank the wonderful doctors, nurses (especially Jason Mowery), and caregivers (especially Mary Wiedemann) from Gundersen Health Services.