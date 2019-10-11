Ruth Irene Skrede, 93, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford, Ill., following a stroke. She was born Sept. 17, 1926, in Decorah, Iowa, to Olaf and Minnie (Mikkelson) Thompson. She graduated from Viola High School in 1944. Ruth married the love of her life, Paul Skrede, Feb. 22, 1946, in Viroqua. Paul and Ruth farmed in Fairview, Wis., and in 1956, they moved to Beloit, Wis. They were married for 67 years until his death in 2013.
Ruth devoted her life to serving others. As a homemaker, she raised her four children and doted on her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As a Christian, she served the Lord as a member of Messiah Lutheran Church and did everything she could to support the church and its members, including teaching Sunday school and Bible classes, organized funeral luncheons, was a member of Ruth-Rachel Circle and visited those who were not able to attend church. She was a member of TOPS and enjoyed bowling and gardening. As a friend, she enjoyed visiting with others and loved with her whole heart.
Ruth is survived by her daughters, Sandra (Dean) McDearmon, Marcia (Brian) Lloyd, Pamela (Jim) Kirk; daughter-in-law, Deby Skrede; her grandchildren, Dawn (Brad) Coley, Deb (Tom) Fisher, Kimberly McDearmon, Brian (Christa) McDearmon, Shawn (Maria) McDearmon, Chad Kroning, Amy (Jason) Thompson, Jeremy Kroning, Michael Mantooth; and honorary grandson, Brian (Michelle) Komprood; stepgrandchildren, Jon (Donna) Lloyd, Rebecca Lloyd, Ana (Chris) Bering, Jennifer (Jon) Gennaro; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces.
She is also survived by her sister, Helen (Marvin) Lee; and sisters-in-law, Merle Thompson and Muriel Skrede. She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Allen Skrede, in 2010. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Mildred Bober, Lillian Nelson; and brothers, Alvin Thompson, Milford Thompson and Paul Thompson.
Ruth loved her family. She will be remembered for her constant smile, her love of life and her warm and generous hugs she gave to everyone she met.
Ruth’s funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, with a visitation prior to the service from 9 until 11 a.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1531 Townline Ave., Beloit, with Pastor Daniel Eddy officiating. Immediately after the service there will be a luncheon at the church, followed by burial at Floral Lawns Cemetery in South Beloit, Ill. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ruth’s name to Messiah Lutheran Church. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Skrede family on our website.
