Sandra Kay Hunder, 78, of La Crosse entered heaven Feb. 10, 2020, with her daughter, Elizabeth, by her side.
Sandra was born March 2, 1941, in La Crosse, to John O. and Inga (Olson) Hunder. She graduated from De Soto High School in 1959. A 1964 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Sandy taught high school English and worked as a librarian prior to motherhood. Later she worked as a personal care aide. Sandra worked hard and volunteered many hours after retirement. She was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Onalaska, until her health no longer permitted.
Sandy enjoyed listening to Christian music, singing, dancing, reading, crafts, baking, walking, nature, pets, children, and God's word.
Survivors include her three daughters, Elizabeth Swift of Coon Valley, Paula (Todd) Smith of Pleasantville, Tenn., and Christine (Jeffrey) Roth of Viroqua; brother, Ray (Alice) Hunder; and sister, Carrol Hunder. Sandy adored her 16 grandchildren and great-granddaughter. grandchildren include, Brittany and Anthony (Cheyanne) Swift; Angelica, Austin, Arabella, April, Averianna, Ashah, Adalyn, and Amiyah Roth; Tevya, Tiveria, Tikvah, Teshuvah, Thor, and Tirzah Smith; great-granddaughter, Ashlyn Bjurquist.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, David and Clairmont Hunder; sisters, Yvonne Swarthout and Joyce Groth.
The family extends a sincere thank you to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Onalaska, for nurturing Sandra's faith, Hillview Health Center whose staff so faithfully cared for Sandra the last 10 months of her earthly life, and Coulee Region Cremation Group for graciously serving the family's immediate needs upon Sandra's passing. To all the friends and family who loved on her for 78 years, you were the rock God used to bring her safely home. All glory to God.
A celebration of eternal life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Roth Family Cremation Center in Viroqua, with Pastor Dan Olson officiating. Friends may call on the family at 10 a.m. until time of service.
