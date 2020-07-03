Sandra Thompson, 59, of Viroqua passed away at Vernon Memorial Hospital Wednesday, June 24, 2020. She was born in Viroqua, June 21, 1961, the daughter of the late Casper “Stanley” and Mary (Hanson) Ellefson.
Sandra graduated with a GED in Viroqua. She married her loving husband, Steven Thompson, in Viroqua, July 29, 1995. Sandra loved going up to the Narrows Resort in Chetek, Wis. She loved to teach children how to fish. Sandra was a good woman and her family will always cherish her memory.
Survivors include her husband, Steven Thompson; her siblings, Duane (Carolyn) Ellefson, Diane (John) Heal, Sue Cudney, Barbara Ellefson and Steve Ellefson; her brother-in-law, John Thompson; a very special nephew and niece, David and Sheri Ellefson; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Michael, Leroy and Thomas Ellefson; her parents-in-law, Richard “T” and Wanda Thompson.
A celebration of Sandra’s life was held from 10 to 11 a.m Thursday, July 2, at Sidie Hollow Park in Viroqua. Sandra was laid to rest at Belgium Ridge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family appreciated.
The Thompson family would like to thank Dr. Tamsen Morgan, Vernon Memorial Hospice, Vernon Memorial Hospital and Gundersen Lutheran, for their kindness and care through this difficult time. Special thanks to The Narrows Resort for all the memories; a special thank you to John Thompson and Rex Hanson, for the many years of help and also thank you to all the friends and family who have stopped by Sandy’s Rustic Inn.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com. Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua is serving Sandra’s family.
