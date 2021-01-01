Sara Kathryn Kottke

Sara Kathryn (Myers) Kottke, 81, of Viroqua died peacefully at her home Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Sara was born in Toledo, Ohio, and adopted as an infant by Gladys and Walter Myers of Findlay, Ohio, where she was raised along with her older brother, Donald.
She attended Ohio University in Athens, and graduated as a medical technologist following an internship at The Ohio State University. She was employed by Parke-Davis and Company (which became Warner-Lambert and finally Pfizer) in Ann Arbor, Mich. for over 30 years, working initially in the laboratory before she found her home in the company library as a literature scientist. She retired in 1999.
She married LeRoy Carl Kottke Dec. 19, 1970, and they lived and raised their children in Ann Arbor and Dexter, Mich.
Sara was an honest, perceptive and kind person who loved music, travel, animals, and spending time with friends and family. She strove to do the right thing, and her spirit was full of determination to identify and rectify injustice and inaccuracies in everything she saw and did. She believed in the goodness of humanity, and in taking responsibility for her actions and decisions as a citizen and parent. She also loved to laugh, and her laughter will be missed by all who knew her. She was active in the Dexter Community Band and as a Therapeutic Riding volunteer, prior to her illness. Disabled by Parkinson’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia in the last five years of her life, she was cared for by a team of family and caregivers; she moved to Viroqua in 2016.
She is survived by her ex-husband, LeRoy; her daughter, Janna Kottke (Joe Lenarz); and son, Steven (Robin) Kottke; her grandchildren, Amory, Ada and Greta Lenarz and Mari and Lucy Kottke; her dog, Peggy Sue; and cats, Dorian and Earl, all of Viroqua; as well as by her extended family and friends in Michigan, Ohio and California.
Sara was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Myers of Toledo; and many beloved pets.
Her burial at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, at the Viroqua Cemetery was open to the public. For those who wish, a donation to Alter-Ations Inc. (a low-cost spay/neuter program based in Viroqua, (608) 638-6887, or your favorite animal shelter in her honor would be a fitting tribute. Her family would like to extend their deepest appreciation for those who so diligently cared for her in the past few years in her home, and recently at Vernon Manor. A celebration of her life is being planned for June 2021, in Ann Arbor. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.
