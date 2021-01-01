Sara Kathryn Kottke

She attended Ohio University in Athens, and graduated as a medical technologist following an internship at The Ohio State University. She was employed by Parke-Davis and Company (which became Warner-Lambert and finally Pfizer) in Ann Arbor, Mich. for over 30 years, working initially in the laboratory before she found her home in the company library as a literature scientist. She retired in 1999.

Sara was an honest, perceptive and kind person who loved music, travel, animals, and spending time with friends and family. She strove to do the right thing, and her spirit was full of determination to identify and rectify injustice and inaccuracies in everything she saw and did. She believed in the goodness of humanity, and in taking responsibility for her actions and decisions as a citizen and parent. She also loved to laugh, and her laughter will be missed by all who knew her. She was active in the Dexter Community Band and as a Therapeutic Riding volunteer, prior to her illness. Disabled by Parkinson’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia in the last five years of her life, she was cared for by a team of family and caregivers; she moved to Viroqua in 2016.