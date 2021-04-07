Sarah Alice DeWitt was welcomed into our Heavenly Fathers arms Friday, March 26, 2021. Sarah was born Aug. 14, 1931, in Janesville, Wis., to George and Mary (Burns) West. She was a very supportive daughter who helped raise multiple family members and was very family oriented. While in Janesville, she worked at Parker Pen as a factory worker. From there she went and worked in Rockford, Ill., with her sister, Agnus. She attended St. Patrick’s School. She married Walen DeWitt Oct. 20, 1962, in Dubuque, Iowa. They lived in Janesville and later moved in 1967, to Viroqua, where they spent the remainder of their lives together.
She worked at Viroqua Elementary for several years where she made amazing and supportive friendships. Sarah has been very devoted to her Catholic religion her entire life. Sarah loved doing word searches, she was skilled in embroidery, and enjoyed quilting with her church sewing group. Her generosity and exceeding love that she gave to others will always be remembered and adored. She believed in taking care of her family and friends who were family. Sarah was a member of Saint Mary’s Catholic Church.
Sarah is survived by her daughter, Peach (David) Hoiland of Viroqua; and son, Walen Jr. (Nancy) DeWitt of Midland, Texas; stepdaughter, Phyllis (Bob) Homen of Janesville, Wis., Pat (Ron) DeWitt of Janesville; stepson, Donald (Donna) DeWitt of Janesville; a daughter by heart, Miny Hirshchfield and sons, Matthew and Joseph Hirschfield of Viroqua; her sister-in-law, Cozette Gabrielson of La Crosse; brother-in-law, Floyd Anderson of Rockton, Ill.; a sister by heart, Gloria Kilmer of Viroqua; her blessed grandchildren, Justin (Jen) DeWitt of Centennial, Colo., Drew (Sharisa) DeWitt of Ulysses, Kan., Dylan (Erin Bauer) Hoiland of Loveland, Colo., Sarah (Bryce) Berhost of Aztec, N.M.; as well as her treasured great-grandchildren, Addison, Henley, and Monroe DeWitt (Justin), Ethan, Ellie Mae, and Everly DeWitt (Drew), Jaxxon Clark and Bennett Berhost (Sarah). She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, who held a special place in her heart.
Sarah was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mary West; her beloved husband of 28 years, Walen DeWitt; her four sisters, Rosie McMahon, Agnes Anderson, Margaret West, and Anna Name; her four brothers, Henry (Sam), Jim, George, and Jerry West; her stepsons, Wyman DeWitt and Ron DeWitt; and her stepdaughter, Marlene Olson.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Viroqua. Fr. Matt Marshall officiated. Visitation was held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday, March 28, at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home & Crematory in Viroqua. Additional visitation was held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at church. Sarah was laid to rest in the Dell Cemetery.
The family of Sarah would like to thank St. Claire Hospice and Vernon Manor and staff for their loving care during her last days. They would also like to thank her special little neighbor, Brielle Lentz, of Viroqua, for bringing Sarah so much joy and kindness through her sweet visits and kind gestures.
