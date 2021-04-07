Sarah Alice DeWitt was welcomed into our Heavenly Fathers arms Friday, March 26, 2021. Sarah was born Aug. 14, 1931, in Janesville, Wis., to George and Mary (Burns) West. She was a very supportive daughter who helped raise multiple family members and was very family oriented. While in Janesville, she worked at Parker Pen as a factory worker. From there she went and worked in Rockford, Ill., with her sister, Agnus. She attended St. Patrick’s School. She married Walen DeWitt Oct. 20, 1962, in Dubuque, Iowa. They lived in Janesville and later moved in 1967, to Viroqua, where they spent the remainder of their lives together.

She worked at Viroqua Elementary for several years where she made amazing and supportive friendships. Sarah has been very devoted to her Catholic religion her entire life. Sarah loved doing word searches, she was skilled in embroidery, and enjoyed quilting with her church sewing group. Her generosity and exceeding love that she gave to others will always be remembered and adored. She believed in taking care of her family and friends who were family. Sarah was a member of Saint Mary’s Catholic Church.