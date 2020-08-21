Sheila J. Phinney, 64, of Viroqua and formerly from Yuba and La Farge, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. She was born Nov. 10, 1955, to the late Cleadis and Veda (Parker) Parr in Mauston, Wis. Sheila attended the Lemonweir Elementary School in Juneau County, near Mauston. Sheila’s family moved to a farm near La Farge in 1962, where she then attended La Farge Public Schools.
Survivors include her son, Anthony and Dawn (Theige) Parr; her much loved grandchildren, Mason (Lila), Tanner, Selina and Erica Parr. She was the youngest of six siblings, sisters, Patricia (Dave) Valentine, Mary (Dick) Solberg, Ethel (Howard) Hanson; and her brothers, Arlen and Lavern Parr. Sheila is further survived by her brother-in-law, Kenny (Karen) Phinney; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her grandson, Anthony Parr; her brother, Arlen Parr; her nephew, Allan E. West; her ex-husband, Robert Phinney; her mother-in-law, Elfreda Phinney; and special love, Kenny Klingaman
Sheila loved her family. Her son, Tony, held the greatest place in her heart. She loved her grandchildren dearly and much enjoyed time spent with them. She was eagerly looking forward to the birth of her first great-grandson. She liked the outdoors, fishing and laughter. She was a super cook and a hard working team member on the job.
Over the years, Sheila had worked at sewing factories, waitressed at Country Kitchen, bar-tended and cooked at L & J’s in Viola, and helped run the bar in Yuba, with partner, Kenny Klingaman. In recent years she worked at Culver’s in Viroqua and for the past several years in the kitchen of the north side Kwik Trip in Viroqua (a job she really loved).
We will greatly miss her as mom, grandma, sister, aunt and friend.
A celebration of Sheila’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Westfork Sportsman’s Club in Avlalanche.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com. Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua is serving Sheila’s family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.