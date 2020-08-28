BRUSH HOLLOW/VIROQUA — Sherry Lee (Knutson) Getter, 70, of Brush Hollow took her final bow when she died peacefully surrounded by family Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Clare Bridge memory care unit in La Crosse. She was born March 27, 1950, in Waukegan, Ill., to Francis “Buster” and Rita (Thoreson) Knutson.
She graduated from Viroqua High School in 1968, where she was active in forensics, drama, band, choir and cheer-leading. She was also in 4-H, a Badger State girl, won the Presidential Physical Fitness award and was the Vernon County Dairy Princess. She married the love of her life, Rod, June 28, 1969, at St Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chaseburg. She attended the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, where she graduated with a bachelor of science degree in secondary education in 1972. While in school at UW-L, she did her student teaching at Westby High School, where she also coached girls track. In 1973, she began her teaching career at Viroqua High School, where she taught English, semantics and speech. She spent the rest of her career at Viroqua High School, until she retired in 2008. She absolutely loved teaching, coaching and mentoring her students and was very active and passionate about getting kids involved in extracurricular activities and the arts. During her time at VHS, she was the cheer-leading advisor, forensics coach, one act director and drama department director. She was also recognized for her talents by becoming the Walmart Teacher of the Year in 1996, earning the Kohl Fellowship award in 1999, she was inducted onto the Wall of Excellence at Viroqua Area Schools in 2012, and she was inducted into the WHSFA Hall of Fame in 2013, along with many other accolades and recognition’s.
Sherry was also a very active and dedicated member of English Evangelical Lutheran Church in Viroqua, where she was the superintendent of the Sunday school program, a leader in the youth group and was a member of the church choir. Sherry and her family were recognized by the Viroqua Rotary as the “Family of the Year” in 1997. She was also a board member of ARTT and helped with the restoration of the Temple Theater in downtown Viroqua. Following retirement, Sherry so loved spending time with her family and friends and watching her grandchildren grow. She loved life and lived it to the fullest every day by “giving her all” and “leaving this place better than she found it.”
Sherry is survived by her son, Jerrod (Jenny) Getter and their children, Jenevieve, Juliette, Jessie, and Jansen; daughter, Jennie (Craig) Voter and their children, Sarah and Rebecca; son, Jonah (Ashley) Getter and their son, Jace; her siblings, Sue Knutson, Sandy Knutson, Mark (Gloria) Knutson, Mike Knutson, and Stacy Knutson; her-in-laws, Donna Getter, Rich (Lynette) Getter, Roger (Jackie) Getter, Ruth (Jim) Schneck, Linda (Ron) Townsend, and Lisa (Mike) Bausch; her aunts and uncles, Harriet Storer, Carol (Gary) Deaver, and Connie (Karen) McGarry; many nieces and nephews, cousins, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rod; parents, Francis “Buster” and Rita Knutson; father-in-law, Norman Getter; aunt and uncle, Erling (Janet) Goplin; and others.
She was loved dearly and will be missed by so many. Blessed be her memory. “Well done, good and faithful servant!” (New International Version, Matthew 25:23).
Family and friends called from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at the Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua, Private family services were held, with burial in the Brush Hollow Cemetery. Memorials may be made out to the English Lutheran Church. The family has also set up a Sherry Getter Memorial Fund for the Arts. Memorials may be given to the family or at any WCCU location. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thorsonfuneralhome.com.
The Thorson Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Viroqua is proudly serving the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.