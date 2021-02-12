Shirley Del Ray Long

Shirley was born February 3, 1936 in Genoa, to Lenwid (Sam) and Virginia (Armotto) Sandvick. Shirley was baptized and confirmed at the De Soto Lutheran Church. Shirley graduated from De Soto High School in 1954, after that she went to UW La Crosse and was a licensed practical nurse. Shirley went on to become an incredible teacher at small country schools in Racine, Wis., as well as De Soto. Shirley was invited to one of her student’s birthday parties and when she got there, there were several of her students that she had taught. It was one of her most memorable experiences.

Shirley married Robert Long Dec. 19, 1959, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in La Crosse. Shirley and her husband, Robert were blessed with two sons, Michael and Kevin. Shirley and Robert bought Sandvick’s restaurant and transformed it into The Captains Restaurant in De Soto and operated it for several years. In 1995 Shirley retired and became a homemaker for Robert and her. Shirley was a huge Green Bay Packer fan; she was even a shareholder. Shirley enjoyed watching her religious programs, Packer’s games as well as reading her Bible. After her stroke in 1995, her vision was compromised and Robert would read the Bible to her and continued to do that on a regular basis, she really enjoyed that. Shirley loved all her family, but her grandson, Zane was always very special to her.