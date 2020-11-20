Shirley Jean Sherburne, 89, of Viroqua passed away Friday Oct. 30, 2020, at the Vernon Manor in Viroqua. She was born in La Crosse, April 29, 1931, to John and Grace (Engler) Halverson. She married Jarvis Ekker, (they later divorced). They had two sons, Gary and Jerry. While married to Jarvis, she worked for Allied Van Lines, packing homes on military bases. They lived in California, as well as overseas.
She owned and operated a bar in Tonopah, Nev., before moving to Atwater, Calif. She later married I. Jay Sherburne, and continued to live in California and Nevada, until semi retiring. They moved to Viroqua, where she worked for Vernon Manor and later for ServiceMaster cleaning Viroqua’s Gundersen Clinic, until retiring at the age of 81. Shirley loved being able to work, stay active, and enjoy the friendships she cherished. She is survived by a granddaughter, in Arkansas; and many other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jay; sons, Gary and Jerry Ekker.
Private graveside services will be held at a later date out west. The Thorson Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Viroqua is proudly serving the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thorsonfuneralhome.com.
