Sigurd Rudser

WEST SALEM — Sigurd R. Rudser, 82, of West Salem passed away at his home Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. He was born in La Crosse Feb. 26, 1938, to Melvin and Kaia (Christopherson) Rudser and grew up in rural Viroqua. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1957 until his honorable discharge in 1959.

On Feb. 26, 1966, he married Marilyn Kleinsmith in Zion Lutheran Church, rural Viroqua. Sig had worked as a teacher as well as for General Motors, Badger Corrugating for many years and Brenengen Auto Group. He and Marilyn had lived in Janesville, Wis, Onalaska, Bangor and West Salem.

Sigurd was a member of the Sons of Norway, First Lutheran Church in Onalaska and the La Crosse Coulee Chordsmen. He enjoyed golfing and playing cards.

In addition to his wife Marilyn, he is survived by a granddaughter, Kierra Randall; a grandson, Jake Rudser; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Rudser all of Port Washington, Wis.; a sister, Sonja (Lloyd) Olson of Onalaska; a brother, Marion (Carol) Rudser of Viroqua, along with a sister-in-law, Rita (Leonard) Klahn of La Crosse. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Kevin March 21, 2020, one brother, and two sisters. With Kevin’s passing, Sig’s heart was broken.

Due to COVID concerns, a private service will be held. Burial with military honors will be held in spring at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, rural Viroqua. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of Onalaska is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.