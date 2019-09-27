COON VALLEY — Sonja I. Pederson, 81, of Coon Valley died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Mayo Health System in La Crosse. She was born Feb. 16, 1938, in Richland Center, Wis., to Telmer and A. Norma (Simonson) Skolos. Sonja graduated from Westby High School. She married Robert Pederson, Jan. 29, 1955, in Coon Valley. Sonja began working for Seland’s Furnishings, Flooring and Funeral Home in Coon Valley, in 1972 and was a dedicated employee for 44 years, retiring in 2016. She served for 14 years as an EMT with the Coon Valley Ambulance//First Responders. Sonja has been a member of Bethany Evangelical Free Church in La Crosse, for the past 35 years, where she felt very blessed to be a part of its ministry and fellowship. Sonja enjoyed flower gardening, genealogy, traveling, bible studies and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include her husband, Robert “Bob” of Coon Valley; two sons, Terry of La Crosse and Jeffrey of Wharton, Texas; one daughter, Krisann (Marc) Metzger of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.; seven grandchildren, Craig (Heidi), Brooke (Lamont) Hardison, Jessica, Kyle Pederson, Kelly Burich, Jamie Cervasio and Sarah Metzger; nine great-grandchildren, Olivia and Rylee Pederson, Lamont Jr., Bianca and Lavonte Hardison, Alliyah Pederson and Jayquan Robinson and Elijah and Sophia Burch; and special friends, Dorothy Kjelland, Kay Nelson, Nancy Rogers and Maripat Willis.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her daughter-in-law, Sheryl Pederson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday Sept. 24, at the Coon Valley Lutheran Church. Pastor Norv Brown will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley and from 10 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the church. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
