VIROQUA/DE SOTO — Sonya Bohland, 77, of Viroqua and formerly of De Soto passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at Vernon Manor in Viroqua. She was born Dec. 13, 1942, to the late Martin and Josie (Quain) Myhre in Spring Coulee, rural Westby.
Sonya was a graduate of De Soto High School and Vernon County Teachers College. She was united in marriage to Merlin Bohland June 9, 1962, at the De Soto Lutheran Church on Powers Hill. While Merlin was serving in Vietnam, Sonya taught school at Pleasant Valley. After his military service in 1964, they returned to the De Soto area and farmed, enjoying their rural life together with family and friends. She served as clerk of the town of Wheatland and was an active member of De Soto Lutheran Church, serving various officer positions. She especially enjoyed the Building Committee. She worked at Winneshiek Manufacturing in De Soto and the Bethel Home in Viroqua, before being diagnosed with cancer again in 2007. At that time she retired.
Survivors include her three sisters, Leona (Harlan) Friske, Melinda Buckles, and Judy Peterson. She is further survived by her in-laws, Miles and Eloda Bohland, Terry and Bernell Rasque; many nieces and nephews; cousins; friends and 15 godchildren; all part of a loving family.
Sonya was preceded in death by her husband, Merlin, Sept. 12, 2013; her parents; her sisters, Arlene (in infancy), Mary Ann Ghelf; Merlin’s parents, Harley and Evelyn Bohland; her brothers-in-law, Wayne Ghelf, Leroy Bohland, and Ronald Buckles; her niece, Amber Peterson; and her nephews, Trevor Peterson, Wesley Bohland and Dennis Bohland.
A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Visitation was held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Sonya was laid to rest in the Walnut Mound Cemetery.
Special thanks for all your prayers, visits, love and hugs, as you helped me along the path each day.
