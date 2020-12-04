VIROQUA/LYNXVILLE — Stacy Alden Wolcott, 84, formerly of Lynxville passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at his home in Viroqua, after a courageous battle with cancer. Stacy was born Aug. 4, 1936, in La Crosse, the only son of Jack and Dorothy (Titus) Wolcott. He attended high school in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Prairie Du Chien, graduating from Prairie Du Chien in 1954.
He served in the Prairie Du Chien National Guard for one and a half years, when it was a medical unit. Then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force serving four years as a camera repairman. He spent three years in Europe, much of which was on a flight crew taking aerial photos of Europe, the Middle East, and Northern Africa. Next he worked as a machinist at Collins Radio Company, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he was involved in making parts for the communication systems for the Apollo and Gemini moon landing missions. He also worked as a tool and die maker for JonWay Tool and Die Co., of Prairie Du Chien, and Winona, Minn. On June 5, 1965, he married his wife of 55 years, Louise Shepard. For the next 30 years he was employed as a machinist for Dairyland Power Cooperative at Genoa, retiring in 1995. He was an avid hunter and trout fisherman. He enjoyed woodcarving and turning, especially making intricate Christmas ornaments. He loved taking photos of nature and wildlife, also browsing through antique shops, travelling and doing genealogy research.
He is survived by his wife, Louise; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Clarice and Keith Mitchell of Cheyenne, Wyo.; a nephew, Jacob Mitchell of Fort Collins, Colo.; and very special friends, John and Jody Audetat of Westby.
He was predeceased by his parents; and in-laws, Lyle and Evelyn Shepard.
It was his wish to have only a private burial at Freeman Lutheran Cemetery, Ferryville, at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thorsonfuneralhome.com. The Thorson Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Viroqua is proudly serving the family.
