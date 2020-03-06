WESTBY — Steven H. Garlick, 57, of Westby died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Bethesda Lutheran Brethren Church in Westby. The Rev. Paul Tjelta will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday, all at the church. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
Steven H. Garlick
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.