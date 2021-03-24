LA FARGE — Steven L. Thayer, 76, of La Farge passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday, March 10, 2021. He was born Jan. 18, 1945, and was the beloved son of June (Waddell) Thayer and Robert Fredrick Thayer. He spent his early years on the family farm on Husker Hollow Road in La Farge.
Steve married Patricia Erickson, May 4, 1969. Together they had three beautiful daughters. Steve and Patricia later divorced, but remained good friends throughout the years.
Steve worked for Kraemer Brothers for over 28 years as a driller/blaster and was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 139 union. He then worked at Mathy Construction until his retirement.
In his spare time, Steve enjoyed working on cars, and had a knack for restoration and bodywork. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. The beautiful valleys of Wisconsin are where he felt at home.
Much of his time was also spent with his family and his four dogs. Steve had a kindness about him that was felt by all who knew him.
Steven is survived by his daughters, Lisa Thayer, Angie (Ross) Olson and Ashley (Lucas) Schlafer; grandchildren, Justin Nagle, Kala (Kyle) Oelfke, Dane Armstrong, Chloe Armstrong, Brandon Olson, Trevor Olson, Ashton Olson, Dawson Schlafer, Harper Knutson, Daisy Schlafer; great-grandchildren, Aaden Oelfke, Gracie Oelfke, Jaiven Oelfke, Piper Oelfke, Bentley Oelfke; brothers, Robert Thayer Jr. and Danny Thayer; cousin and devoted friend, Dennis Kellar; and many other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, June (Waddell) Thayer and Robert Fredrick Thayer; brother, Richard Thayer; uncles, Floyd Waddell and John Waddell, who were like brothers to him; and special friend, Patricia Hughes.
A graveside service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.