GENOA -- Susan P. Mika, 69, of Genoa passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, in La Crosse. She was born to Carnio and Clara (McWha) Primus June 28, 1951.
She was born and raised in Manchester, Conn., where she enjoyed many school activities, including plays and participating in singing groups, such as choir and glee club. She attended UConn and The New England School of Law, graduating with honors. After graduating law school, she practiced law for several years in Southington, where she frequently assisted senior citizens with their legal needs. She loved horses and animals. She was a world traveler who loved to cook. She loved the view of the Mississippi waters, and the bluffs and flowers throughout the area. She greatly valued her Italian heritage and that of her mother's Arkansas background. Some of her greatest joys in life were brought to her by her grandchildren and singing get-togethers with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Cpt'n Mike Mika; children, Ralph “Brandon” (Brittany Wiiliams) King of Panama City, Fla., and Britney (Joseph Numsen) Merchlewitz of Holmen; brothers, Bruno “BJ” Primus, John Henry (Diane) Primus, Christopher Primus and Nathan (Tammy) Primus, all of Manchester; grandchildren, Averi, Amari, Destiny, Mercedes, and Dakota. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carnio and Clara Primus.
Private family services were held. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal shelter. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thorsonfuneralhome.com.
The Thorson Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Viroqua is proudly serving the family.
