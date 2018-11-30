Suzette Christina Sovde Jackson, 98, died Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at the Bethel Home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born March 1, 1920, to Ingebrigt and Ida (Simonson) Sovde in Vernon County. She became a teacher after attending the Vernon County Normal school for two years, then taught at Hinkst country school until she married Kenneth Jackson May 24, 1944. They farmed near Readstown, where they raised tobacco, milked cows and raised a garden. She cooked for the farmworkers and helped with the farming chores. They moved to Viroqua, in 1961 and started Jackson’s TV Sales and Service. Suzette took care of the bookkeeping and accounting as well as worked in the store. She loved to bake bread, canning and sewing. She was active in the church circle and liked to visit relatives and friends.
Suzette is survived by her children, Sandra (Floyd) Ermis and Myron (Mel) (Andrea Griffith); brother-in-law, Clayton (Elenora) Jackson; nieces and nephews.
Those who preceded her in death, her parents; husband, Kenneth; siblings, Bertha Fauske, Luther, Bennorris and Merland (Buck).
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Viroqua. Pastor Yvonne Marshall will officiate. Burial will be in the Viroqua Cemetery followed by a luncheon in the church basement. Friends may call at the church from 10 a.m. till the time of service.
In lieu of plants or flowers, memorials are preferred. Online Condolences may be offered at www.VossFH.com. The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home of Viroqua is serving the family.
