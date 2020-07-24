Telona “Ona” Joy Stenslien, 95, of Viroqua passed away peacefully Monday, July 13, 2020, at the Bethel Home in Viroqua. She was born Jan. 4, 1925, to the late Enoch and Alma (Hanson) Olson. She married the late Lester Stenslien Aug. 4, 1945. She spent many hours with her grandchildren and loved them. Ona was a homemaker and loved taking care of flowers at her home, loved country music and dancing to polkas. She was very proud of her Norwegian heritage.
Survivors include her children, Suzanne Olson, Alene Stenslien, and Tom (Beth) Stenslien; four grandchildren, Nick Olson, Andrea (Kevin) Peterson, Mollie (Chris) Atkins, and Alex Stenslien; two great-grandchildren, Lillian and Claire Peterson; and many nieces and nephews.
Ona was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lester; three brothers, Hilmer (Verna), Edward (Norma), and Donald (Sharon) Olson; her son-in-law, Howard Olson.
A private funeral service for immediate family members was held at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Ona was laid to rest in the Viroqua Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.
Ona’s family would like to thank the caring staff members at Bethel Oaks and the Bethel Home for the compassionate care they provided.
