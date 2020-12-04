Terri Gratz, 62, of Viroqua passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Vernon Memorial Hospital.
Terri was born April 15, 1958, in Minneapolis, Minn., to Jerry and Hilda (Sidie) Matson. She married Richard Gratz Aug. 9, 1980, in Viroqua.
Terri graduated from Viroqua High School in 1976, she then received a Bachelor of science in nursing degree from Viterbo College in La Crosse in 1980. Terri worked for decades as a nurse at Vernon Memorial Hospital and Bethel Home. With early retirement, Terri spread her love and attention on her four grandchildren and caring for her parents. She and Rick enjoyed camping and going on Cannon Runs on their motorcycle, especially to Bunker Hill.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Rick; her daughter, Cara (Maurice) and children, Amara, Brooklyn, and Dakota; son, Derek (Alice) and daughter, Leah. In addition, she is survived by her mother, Hilda Matson; siblings, Shelley Matson, Christie (Marty) Oneal, and Jeff (Stacy) Matson; in-laws, Jim and Doris Gratz and Andy Gratz; many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Matson; brother, Michael Matson; and sister-in-law, Tina Gratz. A celebration of Terri’s life is being considered for a future date. Roth Family Cremation Center is serving the family.
