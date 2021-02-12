The Rev. Donald L. Berg, 86, of Decorah, Iowa, died Sunday morning, Jan. 10, 2021, at Barthell O.E.S. Home in Decorah. Private family graveside services will be in Union Prairie Cemetery, in rural Decorah, at a later date, with Pastor Amy Larson officiating. A “celebration of life” service will be later, in consideration of concerns regarding Covid-19.
Don is survived by his wife, Barbara; and son, John Berg.
Fjelstul Funeral Home in Decorah is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.fjelstul.com.
