Thomas “Arnie” A. Lewison, 90, of Viroqua passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at the Vernon Manor. Arnold was born Sept. 8, 1930, in the town of Franklin, Vernon County, to Thomas and Addie (Sorrom) Lewison. He was baptized and confirmed at the North Kickapoo Lutheran Church. Arnold attended Ole Torger School and graduated in 1949, from Viroqua High School. Arnold joined the Air Force and served 28 years, serving overseas in Europe, the Middle East and in the Far East, including Vietnam. Arnold retired from the Air Force in 1978, as a Chief Master Sergeant.
He returned to the family farm to live with his mother, to help with her care. Arnold also assisted his sister, Doris Ames and her husband, Verlyn, with chores around their feed store in Retreat. After the death of Arnold’s mother, he moved to Viroqua and enjoyed life with his special friend, Martha Burns and her family. They enjoyed fishing, boating, traveling, and family gatherings. Arnold was an active member of the Kickapoo United Lutheran Church, serving on the church council, helping with communion, and working with various committees.
Survivors include his sister, Catherine (Tim) Ofte, Martha Burns and her daughters, Miny (Jack Kappler) Hirshfield and Ruthie Lepke; nephews, David Lewison, Rodney (Deb) Ofte, Daniel (Barb) Ames; nieces, Mary (Mike) Christopherson and Linda Servais; great-nephew, Eain Servais; and great-nieces, Brenna Servais, Anna and Kari Ofte; as well as other relatives and friends.
Arnold was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law, Tilmer (Ellen) Lewison; sisters and brother-in-law, Joan (Oliver) Potts, Doris (Verlyn) Ames; brother-in-law, Olaf Gronvold; niece, Marie Lewison; nephews, Brent and Jeffrey Ames; special people, Tommy Burns, Cheryl Zitzner, Danny Lepke, and Bob Hirschfield.
Arnold will be sadly missed. Blessed be his memory.
Thank you to Pastor Miller, Vernon Manor, and St. Croix Hospice. The family suggests memorials be made to the Kickapoo United Lutheran Cemetery Fund.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6, at The Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua, with Pastor Chuck Miller officiating. Military rites were provided by the Running Johnson Ray V.F.W. Post 3032, Jacobson-Olson American Legion Post 138 and the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thorsonfuneralhome.com. The Thorson Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Viroqua is proudly serving the family.
