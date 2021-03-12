Thomas “Arnie” A. Lewison, 90, of Viroqua passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at the Vernon Manor. Arnold was born Sept. 8, 1930, in the town of Franklin, Vernon County, to Thomas and Addie (Sorrom) Lewison. He was baptized and confirmed at the North Kickapoo Lutheran Church. Arnold attended Ole Torger School and graduated in 1949, from Viroqua High School. Arnold joined the Air Force and served 28 years, serving overseas in Europe, the Middle East and in the Far East, including Vietnam. Arnold retired from the Air Force in 1978, as a Chief Master Sergeant.

He returned to the family farm to live with his mother, to help with her care. Arnold also assisted his sister, Doris Ames and her husband, Verlyn, with chores around their feed store in Retreat. After the death of Arnold’s mother, he moved to Viroqua and enjoyed life with his special friend, Martha Burns and her family. They enjoyed fishing, boating, traveling, and family gatherings. Arnold was an active member of the Kickapoo United Lutheran Church, serving on the church council, helping with communion, and working with various committees.